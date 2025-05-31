Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 20,223 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,223 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Kforce by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Kforce by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kforce

In related news, Director David L. Dunkel purchased 1,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 517,329 shares in the company, valued at $19,555,036.20. This trade represents a 0.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of KFRC opened at $40.81 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average of $50.77. The firm has a market cap of $760.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Kforce had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $330.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Kforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 61.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kforce from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Kforce from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

