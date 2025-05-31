Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 7,097 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,097 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $6,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 899.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 561.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.91.

GIL stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $55.39.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $711.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.29 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 28.80%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.75%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

