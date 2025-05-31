Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 98,179 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 345,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 98,179 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,791,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 584,502 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,273,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,514,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,963,000 after acquiring an additional 238,288 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 4,701,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,487,000 after acquiring an additional 237,491 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,113,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,836,000 after acquiring an additional 220,415 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Warren Stone bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.58 per share, for a total transaction of $48,906.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,280 shares in the company, valued at $929,042.40. The trade was a 5.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony P. Zook bought 18,900 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $148,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,932. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 70,600 shares of company stock worth $550,438. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $944.62 million, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $168.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

