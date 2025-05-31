NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,877 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.1% of Triumph Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $134.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.