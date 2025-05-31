NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Up 4.9% Following Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $143.49 and last traded at $141.36. 169,895,356 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 286,758,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.81.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.48 and a 200-day moving average of $126.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.