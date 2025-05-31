Oppenheimer Has Lowered Expectations for Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock Price

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 218.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on YMAB. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8%

YMAB stock opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38. The firm has a market cap of $213.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.53. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $16.11.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. Equities analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 10,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $56,536.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,230.83. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,235,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,333,000 after purchasing an additional 373,562 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 237,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 87,830 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 869.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 147,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

