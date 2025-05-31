Oppenheimer Increases Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $510.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $465.00 to $510.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $437.00 price objective (up previously from $386.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $454.04.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 11.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $469.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $309.01 and a twelve month high of $491.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.99.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $430,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,021,000 after acquiring an additional 688,267 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,432,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 10,336.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 459,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,681,000 after acquiring an additional 454,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 38,770.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 443,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,565,000 after acquiring an additional 442,372 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

