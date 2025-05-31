Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Up 2.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) rose 2.7% on Friday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $168.68 and last traded at $168.35. Approximately 27,737 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 199,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.93.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Palomar from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Insider Transactions at Palomar

Institutional Trading of Palomar

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $79,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,378.40. This represents a 5.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.96, for a total value of $809,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,551,160.48. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,202 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,129. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Palomar by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 38,027 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Palomar by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Stock Up 4.6%

The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.02.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $174.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

