Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($4.04) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.27% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also commented on PETS. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 290 ($3.90) to GBX 245 ($3.30) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, March 31st.
Pets at Home Group Stock Performance
Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported GBX 21 ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Pets at Home Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pets at Home Group will post 22.67844 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Pets at Home Group
In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Garret Turley purchased 21,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £49,956.66 ($67,218.33). 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Pets at Home Group Company Profile
We are the UK’s leading pet care business, providing pet owners with everything they need to be able to look after their pet – from food, toys and bedding, and grooming services, right the way through to first opinion veterinary care.
Our stores represent a unique environment and provide a practical, fun and unique experience for pet owners.
