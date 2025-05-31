Promising Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Follow Now – May 29th

Get alerts:

Salesforce, C3.ai, and Super Micro Computer are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the research, development, or deployment of AI technologies—such as machine learning algorithms, neural networks, robotic automation, or natural language processing. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the potential growth and disruptive impact of AI across industries like healthcare, finance, and manufacturing. As with any sector-based investment, AI stocks can offer significant upside but also carry volatility tied to technological breakthroughs, regulatory changes, and competitive dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $17.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $258.81. The company had a trading volume of 14,135,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,981,221. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $248.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

C3.ai (AI)

C3.ai, Inc. operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Shares of NYSE AI traded up $5.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.68. The company had a trading volume of 36,934,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,315,188. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $45.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AI

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.43. The company had a trading volume of 21,927,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,726,781. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $101.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Featured Stories