ProShare Advisors LLC Has $262,000 Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,278,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,493,000 after buying an additional 166,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 171,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $175.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.06. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.22 and a 1-year high of $199.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.10.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.10. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.40.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

