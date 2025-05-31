ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 2,222 Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,757 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of TNK opened at $44.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of -0.10. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.79.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $115.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 34.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Teekay Tankers’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 10.72%.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

