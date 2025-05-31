ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 455 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 135,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 68,632 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in SLM by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 223,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 18,754 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of SLM by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,246,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $338,889,000 after purchasing an additional 456,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,775,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. SLM Co. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $34.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.76. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.21. SLM had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $374.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. SLM’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLM. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SLM from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

In related news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $93,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,324.25. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

