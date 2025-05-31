ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 97,314 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 306,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 48,876 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George W. Brochick sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,309.44. The trade was a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sherrell Smith sold 39,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $1,098,571.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,954,849.20. This represents a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,024 shares of company stock valued at $3,466,170 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UTI shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

NYSE:UTI opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.57. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $36.32.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $207.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.63 million. Research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

