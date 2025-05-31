Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 1,149.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.07% of Prospect Capital worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 20,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 265.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 92,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 66,911 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,086,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 49,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 27,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 21,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Insider Activity

In other Prospect Capital news, CEO John F. Barry bought 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 81,981,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,324,118.60. The trade was a 0.29% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Gremp acquired 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $81,939.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,153 shares in the company, valued at $322,406.37. This represents a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,548,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,970,715. Company insiders own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of PSEC opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12. Prospect Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $170.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.29 million.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 16.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.79%.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

