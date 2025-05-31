Q2 Earnings Estimate for BioLineRx Issued By Zacks Small Cap

Get BioLineRx alerts:

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of BioLineRx in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 28th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BioLineRx’s current full-year earnings is ($5.80) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for BioLineRx’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jones Trading upgraded shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Wednesday.

BioLineRx Stock Up 43.5%

Shares of BLRX stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.15. BioLineRx has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.60.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 million. BioLineRx had a negative net margin of 90.57% and a negative return on equity of 163.37%.

Institutional Trading of BioLineRx

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioLineRx stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,010,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 50.50% of BioLineRx at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

