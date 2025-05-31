Q2 Earnings Estimate for Okta Issued By DA Davidson

Get Okta alerts:

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Okta in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger anticipates that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Okta’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Okta’s FY2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Okta from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.59.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of OKTA opened at $102.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Okta has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $127.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of -293.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.84.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Okta

In other Okta news, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 5,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $670,556.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,935. This represents a 37.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $13,650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,452 shares of company stock worth $16,347,360. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Okta by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Okta during the first quarter worth $31,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.