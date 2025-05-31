Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 539,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,152 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.40% of Quanterix worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 219.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Quanterix from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Quanterix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Quanterix Stock Down 2.1%

QTRX stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $199.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.12. Quanterix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.27 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Quanterix Profile

(Free Report)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.