Rapport Therapeutics (RAPP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Monday, June 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter.

Get Rapport Therapeutics alerts:

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect Rapport Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rapport Therapeutics Price Performance

RAPP stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. Rapport Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $29.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $13.94. The company has a market cap of $306.58 million and a P/E ratio of -2.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on RAPP shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rapport Therapeutics

Insider Activity at Rapport Therapeutics

In other Rapport Therapeutics news, Director Wendy B. Young purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $61,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,260. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi purchased 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $99,990. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Rapport Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAPP. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,039,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Rapport Therapeutics by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Rapport Therapeutics by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter.

About Rapport Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rapport Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapport Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.