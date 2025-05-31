Raymond James Boosts Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $150.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $144.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DELL. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of DELL stock opened at $111.21 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $161.52. The firm has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.27.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $886,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,235,083.20. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,168.92. The trade was a 2.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,106,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,653,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,658 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Dell Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,460,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,436,000,000 after acquiring an additional 72,271 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,870,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,680,000 after acquiring an additional 552,213 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Dell Technologies by 34.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Dell Technologies by 38.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,141,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

