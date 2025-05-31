Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $500.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $450.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $477.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $454.04.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 11.4%

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $469.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $384.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.99. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $309.01 and a 52 week high of $491.98. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $332,982.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,429.12. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coerente Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 36,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

