RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to Repurchase $18.00 million in Stock

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 29th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $18.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on RBB Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on RBB Bancorp from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on RBB Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

RBB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.71. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $301.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.04.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.25). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $28.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

