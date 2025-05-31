RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to Repurchase $18.00 million in Stock

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 29th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $18.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
RBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on RBB Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on RBB Bancorp from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on RBB Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.
RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.25). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $28.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.
RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
