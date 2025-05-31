Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ovintiv Q2 Earnings

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion.

OVV has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Williams Trading set a $58.00 price target on Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.65.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.25. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $51.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $8,860,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 47.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 31.6% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 51,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 12,274 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 49.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 43,872.7% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

