Robert W. Baird Lowers Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Price Target to $97.00

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COO. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 13.8%

Shares of COO opened at $68.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $65.95 and a 1-year high of $112.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 462,947 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,082,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $543,979,000 after buying an additional 573,908 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

