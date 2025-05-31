Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Lowered to In-Line Rating by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has $5.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.21.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RCKT opened at $2.48 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $264.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah bought 20,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,814.40. The trade was a 2.59% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Ondrey sold 7,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $39,616.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,848.50. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 995,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 192,905 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 747,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 410,238 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 148.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 97,758 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

