RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Insider Buys £27,833.10 in Stock

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) insider David J. R. Sleath purchased 4,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.67) per share, for a total transaction of £27,833.10 ($37,450.35).

RS1 opened at GBX 571.05 ($7.68) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.26. The company has a market cap of £2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 538.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 620.74. RS Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 476.80 ($6.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 850 ($11.44).

RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 39.10 ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. RS Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.99%.

RS Group plc is a global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, enabling them to operate efficiently and sustainably.

We operate in 36 markets, stock over 800,000 technical and specialist products and list an additional five million relevant for our industrial customers, sourced from over 2,500 suppliers.

