Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $800,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,503,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 175,670 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $203.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.57 and a 200 day moving average of $208.66. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.