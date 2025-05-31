Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRM. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.32.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $265.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $267.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.75. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $216.06 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $254.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total transaction of $1,725,518.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,967,047.50. This trade represents a 11.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.44, for a total value of $197,005.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,219.12. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,553 shares of company stock valued at $12,897,323. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 38.0% in the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 636 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 31.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 344,887 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,016,000 after purchasing an additional 81,916 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $100,472,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 155.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 26,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

