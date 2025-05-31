Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Price Down 6.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) were down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $320.00 to $295.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Salesforce traded as low as $254.50 and last traded at $258.45. Approximately 11,489,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 6,971,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.03.

Get Salesforce alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Salesforce from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $347.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

In other news, insider Miguel Milano sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.44, for a total value of $197,005.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,219.12. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $1,872,521.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at $14,071,750. This represents a 11.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,553 shares of company stock worth $12,897,323 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,913,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $23,592,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,955,353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,656,078,000 after buying an additional 175,035 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,453,872 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,163,703,000 after buying an additional 177,321 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,224,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,752,830,000 after buying an additional 1,736,667 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $3,599,867,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $254.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.31 and its 200-day moving average is $304.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.