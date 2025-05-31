Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,338 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Price Performance

Shares of SPNS stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sapiens International Co. has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $41.22.

Sapiens International Increases Dividend

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $136.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.25 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Sapiens International’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sapiens International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

