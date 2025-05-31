Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,646 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 44,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Seanergy Maritime were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 759,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 75,079 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 202,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 100,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHIP opened at $6.18 on Friday. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $125.91 million, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.96%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHIP shares. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

