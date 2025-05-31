Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Stake Raised by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.16% of Seer worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seer by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seer during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Seer during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEER opened at $1.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.58. Seer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16.

Seer ( NASDAQ:SEER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Seer had a negative return on equity of 21.96% and a negative net margin of 565.83%. The company had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the biology of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation, and software to perform proteomic analysis to provide a solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab for research use only.

