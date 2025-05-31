SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on S. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Westpark Capital reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Roth Capital set a $26.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.58. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 0.81.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $229.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.39 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $191,629.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,571,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,127,452.40. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 3,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $59,086.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,058,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,615,783.50. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,914 shares of company stock worth $7,830,519 in the last quarter. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

