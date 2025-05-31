Share Repurchase Plan Authorized by TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG)

TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 29th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $2.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 26.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUG opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42. TruGolf has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.52.

TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. Equities research analysts expect that TruGolf will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

TruGolf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the development and sale of indoor golf simulator hardware under the TruGolf Nevada brand for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It also provides E6 Connect software for use on other companies' hardware. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Centerville, Utah.

