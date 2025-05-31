Short Interest in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Declines By 50.5%

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the April 30th total of 161,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MingZhu Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of YGMZ opened at $1.28 on Friday. MingZhu Logistics has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97.

MingZhu Logistics Company Profile

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking services in the People’s Republic of China. The company also provides car-hailing and driver management services, and car owner services. It serves sizeable third-party logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators, as well as other supply chain service providers.

