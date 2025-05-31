Short Interest in Xylo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:XYLO) Decreases By 50.0%

Xylo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:XYLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:XYLO opened at $5.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50. Xylo Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $6.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xylo Technologies stock. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund acquired a new position in shares of Xylo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:XYLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Xylo Technologies accounts for 0.1% of Lepercq Multi Asset Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund owned 3.61% of Xylo Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Xylo Technologies Ltd, a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through Corporate, E-commerce, Online Advertising & Internet Traffic Routing, Online Event Management, and Others segments.

