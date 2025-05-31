Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1,542.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

SSD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

NYSE:SSD opened at $155.70 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.35 and a 12-month high of $197.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.61.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $538.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.10%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

