Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) to Repurchase $50.00 million in Stock

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 30th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $65.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.41 and a 200 day moving average of $93.14. Skyline Champion has a 52 week low of $64.45 and a 52 week high of $116.49.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $593.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.42 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.80%. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SKY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Skyline Champion from $97.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Skyline Champion from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

See Also

