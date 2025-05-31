Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Declares Share Buyback Plan

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 28th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Smith Douglas Homes Stock Down 2.5%
SDHC stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $962.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.28. Smith Douglas Homes has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $39.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.44.
Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $287.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.85 million. Smith Douglas Homes had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Smith Douglas Homes will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Neill B. Faucett acquired 7,000 shares of Smith Douglas Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $121,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,806.80. This represents a 93.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Russell Devendorf acquired 3,000 shares of Smith Douglas Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 299,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,193.60. The trade was a 1.01% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $282,860 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 82.71% of the company’s stock.
Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.
