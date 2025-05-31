Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Declares Share Buyback Plan

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 28th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Smith Douglas Homes Stock Down 2.5%

SDHC stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $962.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.28. Smith Douglas Homes has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $39.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.44.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $287.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.85 million. Smith Douglas Homes had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Smith Douglas Homes will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith Douglas Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Neill B. Faucett acquired 7,000 shares of Smith Douglas Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $121,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,806.80. This represents a 93.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Russell Devendorf acquired 3,000 shares of Smith Douglas Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 299,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,193.60. The trade was a 1.01% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $282,860 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Smith Douglas Homes Company Profile

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

