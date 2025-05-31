Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Cut to Hold at Northland Capmk

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Northland Capmk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Sono-Tek’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sono-Tek in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ SOTK opened at $3.86 on Thursday. Sono-Tek has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $60.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14 and a beta of -0.02.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 56,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sono-Tek by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sono-Tek during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

