Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the airline’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Melius raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Melius Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.53.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $33.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $36.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Hess purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.52 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,097.12. This trade represents a 47.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregg A. Saretsky acquired 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.29 per share, with a total value of $100,154.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,102.49. This represents a 32.74% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,670 shares of company stock valued at $464,944 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 196.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 889 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $34,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $42,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

