Starbucks’ (SBUX) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at TD Cowen

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at TD Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, April 7th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.92.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $83.68 on Thursday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.60. The company has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 285.4% in the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 412,028 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,302,000 after purchasing an additional 87,874 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,712,000. GK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

