Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU)

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 36.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Shares of NYSE PRSU opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $788.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.62.

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.90 million. Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 47.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events. It operates through the following segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment provides travel experiences that include recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

