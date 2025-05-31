Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of The Goldman Sachs Group Call Options (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 112,909 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 263% compared to the average daily volume of 31,133 call options.
Insider Activity
In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $106,371,000. Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.8%
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $593.40.
About The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.
