Stonebrook Private Inc. Acquires 3,132 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.0% of Stonebrook Private Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Arete Research raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $134.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.