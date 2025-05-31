Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Buys 17,632 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,828 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,632 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.2% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

Shares of NVDA opened at $134.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

