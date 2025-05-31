Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Down 1.4% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $363.04 and last traded at $365.60. Approximately 2,823,098 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 17,475,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $370.63.

Get Strategy alerts:

Specifically, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.23, for a total transaction of $241,299.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,081,677.10. This trade represents a 2.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Strategy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strategy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.42.

Strategy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a PE ratio of -64.76 and a beta of 3.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.42.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($16.47). Strategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $111.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Strategy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Strategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 855.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Strategy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Strategy by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

About Strategy

(Get Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.