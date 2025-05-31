Strive Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,690 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,000. Amazon.com comprises about 3.1% of Strive Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $800,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,503,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 175,670 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.9%

AMZN stock opened at $203.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.57 and its 200 day moving average is $208.66. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,000,233.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,148,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,532,102.20. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com



Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

