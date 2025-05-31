Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Coverage Initiated at Noble Financial

Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Noble Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 62.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 19th.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ SGC opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Superior Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.16). Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.85 million. Equities analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Superior Group of Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGC. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 238,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 18,833 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 92,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

