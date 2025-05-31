Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 3,016,880 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the previous session’s volume of 1,129,598 shares.The stock last traded at $451.88 and had previously closed at $462.43.

The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SNPS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 price objective (down from $653.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $609.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total transaction of $5,270,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,890,077.50. This trade represents a 13.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total value of $6,979,616.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,850,925.82. This trade represents a 11.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Stock Up 1.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.08.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

